Resilient mom on mission to fulfil late son’s dream

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the small village of Elamadu in Kollam district, a 58-year-old woman is defying odds and inspiring all with her unwavering pursuit of education. In every sense, Prasanna Kumari, who is on a mission to complete her Class X and XII, is the true embodiment of resilience and determination. At present, she has been diligently preparing for her ongoing matriculation exam until 2 a.m. every day.

It was after the heartbreaking loss of her elder son, Sreeragh, a soldier in the Corps of EME in a bike accident in 2018, that Prasanna turned to books for comfort. In a poignant tribute to her late son, she vowed to fulfil his wish of seeing her achieve the educational milestones.

Prasanna took a significant step toward realising her son’s dream, by enrolling in the Kerala State Literacy Mission in this academic year. She attends classes on weekends at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thevannoor in Elamadu.

“It was my son’s dream that I pursue education up to Class XII. Unfortunately, we lost him in 2018, just four days before his birthday. His dream became my motivation to resume education after a long gap of four decades. I enrolled in Literacy Mission 10 months ago. My husband Narayanan Pillai supported me. I studied till 2am every day preparing notes myself.

At present, our final exams are on, there is just one more subject left. I will then have completed Class 10,” Prasanna told TNIE. Prasanna’s educational journey was fraught with challenges. Having discontinued studies after Class IX, she faced difficulties, especially with some subjects. However, through sheer determination and teachers’ support, Prasanna not only overcame the hurdles but also excelled in the subjects.

“She had difficulty learning subjects like Hindi and English. For Hindi, she had to start from scratch. To her credit, she never missed a class in these 10 months. She attended classes, asked questions, and diligently took notes. She was even chosen class leader from a lot of 58 students,” said Sheeja C, coordinator, Kerala State Literacy Mission.

After Class X, Prasanna will pursue studies for Class XI and then Class XII. Though she acknowledges that the road ahead will be more challenging, Prasanna remains resolute.

“Class XI and XII will be much more difficult than Class X. However, I am ready to face the challenges. It is my responsibility to fulfil my son’s dream. He may not be with me physically, but he inspires me in every step of this incredible journey,” she said.

