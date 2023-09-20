Home States Kerala

September rains in Kerala brings down deficit during southwest monsoon season

Above-average rainfall in 19 days reduced the rain deficit from 48 per cent to 39 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With just 10 more days left before the official end of this year’s southwest monsoon season, the September rains helped in narrowing the overall rain deficit in the season. The above-average rainfall in 19 days reduced the rain deficit from 48 per cent to 39 per cent.

The state received over 270 mm rain till September 19, which is almost 100 per cent of the normal rainfall in September. As many as nine districts received above-normal rainfall. Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode received maximum rainfall in September. Recently central and southern districts received maximum rainfall.

Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta district received 90 mm on Tuesday while Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, Ponnani in Malappuram and Kalamassery in Ernakulam received 80 mm each on the day. 

According to weather experts, the state would continue to receive rain throughout the rest of the month, but not sufficient to compensate for the overall monsoon deficit.

“The recent rains are influenced by local factors. The thunder accompanied by rainfall is not typical of the southwest monsoon,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Districts such as Wayanad and Idukki did not receive half the rainfall they used to receive during the monsoon. IMD declared the monsoon onset on June 4.

Normal rainfall in
September:  271.7 mm
Rainfall received from September 1-19 : 270.6 mm

