‘Will study reasons for recurring Nipah outbreaks in Kozhikode’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to understand the recurring Nipah outbreaks in Kozhikode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed the health department to propose a serosurveillance study.

Serosurveillance aims to assess the prevalence of Nipah by examining the antibodies produced against the disease in the population. According to him, the reasons behind the recurrence of Nipah in Kozhikode remain unclear, and a study conducted by ICMR yielded inconclusive results.

The significance of this study became apparent during a Nipah review meeting led by the chief minister, where health experts did not rule out the possibility of a second wave, although the chances are considered very slim.

ICMR’s viral sequencing study produced observations similar to those from previous outbreaks in 2018 and 2019. Pinarayi mentioned that they could not detect the presence of the virus in samples from 36 bats sent for testing. Additional bat samples, including those from the vicinity of the first victim’s home, will undergo testing. This research, involving non-invasive bat sampling, will be conducted with the assistance of the Institute of Advanced Virology at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram.

Based on expert advice, the opening hours for shops in the containment zone of Vadakara taluk, where Nipah was initially identified, have been extended from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Further relaxations will be determined following a review meeting scheduled for September 22.

The chief minister also stated that the government would cover the treatment expenses of patients in private hospitals. Currently, there are 1,286 individuals on the contact list, including 276 in the high-risk category. Of these, 122 are family members and relatives of the patients. Results have been obtained for 267 out of 304 persons, with six testing positive.

GOVT TO BRING IN NEW BUILDING RULES FOR SLOPY AREAS IN TOURISM CENTRES



T’Puram: The state government is planning to bring in a new Building Construction Rule to legalise construction activities in slopy areas in tourism centres, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “The government will examine the rules prevailing in states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to legitimise the conversion of agricultural lands for non-agricultural purposes,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. With the passing of the amendment to the Kerala Land Assignment Act- 1960 in the assembly on September 14, the LDF government has fulfilled the promise given in the LDF manifesto.

“Changes will also be brought in the Land Assignment Rules- 1964. With the passing of the amendment, people will be able to legalise construction activities carried out on lands assigned for agricultural activities with the permission of the government.

The government will legalise the construction activities carried out for livelihood needs by charging a special fee. Regarding the lands where construction activities are carried out for commercial activities, a green tax and yearly cess will be charged in addition to application and legitimisation fee cess. Educational institutions, religious institutions, hospitals and places of worship will be considered as institutions for public purposes. Commercial institutions will be considered as a separate entity and rules will be framed exclusively for them,” he said.

