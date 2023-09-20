Youngsters who conquered the lockdown

Nejma Sulaiman By

IDUKKI: Looking back, it would be safe to say the pandemic-induced lockdown three years ago was a bitter-sweet experience. While there was misery, mainly due to the travel restrictions and stringent implementation of social distancing, it also allowed many to explore their talents and put it to good use.

Three youngsters, Abhinav K S, 15, of Rajakumari, Amith K Biju, 12, of Bison Valley and Devak Binu, 7, of Ernakulam, belong to the latter group. In their pursuit of honing their skills, which they identified during the lockdown, Abhinav, Amith and Devak, also ended up entering the India Book of Records, being named the ‘Best Student Farmer’ and bagging the Universal Record Forum’s global award, respectively.

Abhinav, a record holder

Abhinav K S, a resident of Mangathotty in Rajakumari, entered the India Book of Records for making the smallest communication satellite using just newspapers. His craft-making hobby, which initially provided an escape from the boredom of sitting at home, developed into a talent that won him national acclaim. “Abhinav was interested in paper crafts right from childhood. However, he took it up seriously during the lockdown in 2020 to keep himself engaged,” his mother Susmitha Siju told TNIE.

Abhinav K S with the India Book of Records

After online classes, Abhinav would spend his free time creating paper models. Through trial and error in three years, Abhinav set the record on August 10 by making the smallest communication model, measuring 4.5cm×2 cm, and that too within 22 minutes and 6 seconds.

Susmitha said she knew many parents who had a tough time dealing with children whose addiction to gadgets aggravated during the lockdown. “Abhinav kept himself engaged in crafts, which was a relief to us,” she said.

Amith, a farming prodigy

When schools closed down due to lockdown, Amith K Biju, 12, of Bison Valley, decided to follow in the footsteps of his father Biju. Realising his son’s desire, Biju set aside a portion of his 3-acre land, where he cultivates spices, to let Amith take up vegetable cultivation.

“With his father’s support, Amith cultivated a range of crops, including cowpeas, brinjals, butter beans as well as fruits like plums, apricots and mangosteen. Even after the lockdown ended and schools began, Amith managed his farm during holidays. He prepares the grow bags, plants seeds and manages the crops all by himself,” said his mother Saranya Biju. Recognising his efforts, The Bison Valley Krishi Bhavan honoured him on Farmers’ day-August 17 (the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam) this year. He was also conferred with the Best Student Farmer Award’ by the agriculture department.

Amith K Biju at his farm in Bisonvalley

Devak, the horse whisperer

Devak Binu was just four and in Idukki when the lockdown came into force. But even at such a young age, the son of Binu Parakkat and Sruthy desired to add a pinch of adventure to his mundane life while in quarantine with his parents at their resort in Munnar.

So, when he saw the white horse being kept at the resort for visitors, Devak evinced an interest in riding it. He learn the basics from the migrant worker who managed the horse. After returning home near Malayattoor from quarantine, Devak polished his skills with the help of an expert coach.

After almost one-and-a-half-year of learning, Devak rode his horse for 5km along the highway to his school in Malayattoor amid busy traffic. The act won him the Universal Record Forum global award in the ‘wonder kids’ category in 2022. He also rode the horse in full gallop, at an average speed of 40-48 km per hour. “We always wanted him to be more active and social as the lifestyle of children like him had become sedentary during pandemic. Whatever be his passion, we will give him all the support to achieve it,” Binu said.

