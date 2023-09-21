Home States Kerala

CBI charges 4 police officers with murder in Tanur custodial death

All were part of special squad DANSAF under Tanur sub division of Malappuram police

Published: 21st September 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamir Jiffri

Thamir Jiffri

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the re-registered FIR concerning the custodial death of a 30-year-old individual in Tanur, the CBI has accused four members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of murder. The FIR has been presented before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kochi.

The CBI’s special crime branch, led by Thiruvananthapuram DySP Raunak Kumar, is probing the case. The accused individuals are senior civil police officer Ginesh, 37, of Pallikkal, Malappuram; CPO Alvin Augustine, 36, of Neendakara, Kollam; Abhimanyu, 35, of Thamarakulam, Malappuram; and Vipin, 38, of Vallikunnu, Malappuram. All of them were part of  the DANSAF squad under the Tanur sub division of the Malappuram police.

A CBI official stated, “The FIR is registered against police officers whose involvement was found by the Crime Branch. Similarly, all the charges brought against the accused by the Crime Branch have also been retained in the FIR. As the investigation progresses, based on the evidence, more individuals may be implicated in the case. We have already recorded statements from the relatives of the deceased, Tamir Jifri.”

The charges filed against the accused cops include IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 346 (wrongful confinement in  secret), 348 (wrongful confinement to extort confession), 330 (custodial torture), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily  causing hurt by the use of dangerous weapons), and 302 (murder). Initially, the case was registered as an unnatural death but was later taken over by the Crime Branch when it was determined to be a custodial death. Subsequently, the state government referred the  matter to the CBI, and the High Court directed the national agency to expedite the takeover of the investigation.

On August 1, Tamir and four others were brought to the Tanur police station on allegations of possessing 18.14g of MDMA. While at  the station, Tamir collapsed, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. It later came to light that Tamir  and the other individuals had been taken into custody by DANSAF officials from another location and were subjected to brutal beatings  before being handed over to the local police.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thamir Jiffri Tanur custody murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp