Fight over Onam bumper claims youth’s life

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  A 42-year-old man, identified as Devdas, lost his life following a dispute over a Thiruvonam bumper lottery ticket that was in his friend’s possession. Devdas, a resident of Chavara village, was fatally attacked with a machete during a violent altercation with his close friend, Ajith.

 An intense quarrel erupted between Ajith and Devdas over the Thiruvonam lottery ticket that Devdas had purchased. Devdas later handed over the ticket to Ajith. However, an argument erupted when Devdas demanded Ajith to return the ticket before its draw on Wednesday. Ajith refused to part with the ticket, which led to a violent confrontation between them.

During the fight, Ajith hacked Devdas using a machete that he was carrying. Devdas sustained severe injuries to his hand in the attack. Both individuals were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the altercation.

