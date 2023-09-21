Govt nod for vigilance probe against Mathew Kuzhalnadan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has got government’s nod to initiate a detailed inquiry against Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the land deal at Chinnakanal in Idukki. The probe was ordered by Vigilance Director, T K Vinod Kumar, based on a confidential verification.

An order was also issued by the home department on Wednesday after the vigilance requested the government to issue orders based on Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. A complaint was earlier filed before the Vigilance by CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan. Meanwhile, Kuzhalnadan told reporters that he would comment on the issue in detail on Thursday.

It is alleged that the application for permission to construct a new building was given by hiding the fact that a building already existed there.

In the complaint filed by Mohanan, it has been stated that Mathew Kuzhalnadan acquired the land worth Rs 7 crore and the luxury resort in Chinnakanal by evading tax. Mohanan had also stated in the complaint that Kuzhalnadan registered the land at a price of Rs 1.92 crore and evaded stamp duty. The registration was also conducted without a site inspection, stated the complaint.

The homestay licence of Kappithan’s Resort in Chinnakanal, owned by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, was renewed by Chinnakanal panchayat the other day. The licence expired on March 31. Then an application was made to renew the licence for five years. He was instructed to produce a police clearance certificate and a Pollution Control Board (PCB) certificate. After presenting these, the licence was renewed. The certificate from the PCB was renewed until December 31.

