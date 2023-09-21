LJD and Kovoor approach LDF seeking cabinet berth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF partners - Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and RSP led by Kovoor Kunjumon - have approached the LDF with a plea to consider their demand for a cabinet berth when the reshuffle takes place in November.

However, the LDF state committee meeting on Wednesday did not consider the demands raised by the two parties. “LDF convenor E P Jayarajan told us that discussion will be held separately with LJD”, LJD state president M V Shreyams Kumar told TNIE. “The LJD leadership will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan separately,” he said. However, speaking at a press conference after the LDF meeting, E P Jayarajan said that the Left front has not entered into discussions on cabinet reshuffle.

He also said that a cabinet reshuffle would be held as per the decision taken earlier. “There was a situation in which cabinet berth could not be given to all partners. Hence, it was decided that the four parties should hold ministerial berths for two-and-a-half years each. The reshuffle will take place at the right time as agreed earlier. Changes will be made as per the agreement reached earlier,” he said. Jayarajan also said that any party could wish for a cabinet berth.

He also ridiculed the reported tussle between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran, after the Puthuppally byelection, over who should address the media first. A video showing the argument between the two has gone viral on social media. “It is a good thing that a fight did not happen,” he said. “Leaders should show high political consciousness and dignity. There are problems in the UDF,” he added.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF partners - Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and RSP led by Kovoor Kunjumon - have approached the LDF with a plea to consider their demand for a cabinet berth when the reshuffle takes place in November. However, the LDF state committee meeting on Wednesday did not consider the demands raised by the two parties. “LDF convenor E P Jayarajan told us that discussion will be held separately with LJD”, LJD state president M V Shreyams Kumar told TNIE. “The LJD leadership will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan separately,” he said. However, speaking at a press conference after the LDF meeting, E P Jayarajan said that the Left front has not entered into discussions on cabinet reshuffle. He also said that a cabinet reshuffle would be held as per the decision taken earlier. “There was a situation in which cabinet berth could not be given to all partners. Hence, it was decided that the four parties should hold ministerial berths for two-and-a-half years each. The reshuffle will take place at the right time as agreed earlier. Changes will be made as per the agreement reached earlier,” he said. Jayarajan also said that any party could wish for a cabinet berth.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also ridiculed the reported tussle between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran, after the Puthuppally byelection, over who should address the media first. A video showing the argument between the two has gone viral on social media. “It is a good thing that a fight did not happen,” he said. “Leaders should show high political consciousness and dignity. There are problems in the UDF,” he added.