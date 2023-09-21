Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A man was arrested for murdering his wife in Wayanad. Panamaram native Anisha, 35, was killed by her husband Mukesh. The incident happened around 10 pm on Tuesday. The Kambalakkad police arrested the husband in the case.

The police officials said that Mukesh, who was drunk, strangled Anisha to death after beating her up.

“After the murder, Mukesh himself informed the police and his friends about the murder.

He was then kept under custody in the police station. The police team completed the inquest and postmortem procedures on Wednesday and handed over the body to relatives. The primary investigation by the police found that Mukesh and his wife used to quarrel regularly.

On Tuesday night he killed his wife during a drunken brawl on Tuesday night. The police recorded the arrest of the accused and remanded him on Wednesday,” said Ajesh KS, SHO, Kambalakkad police station.

