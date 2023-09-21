Home States Kerala

Man strangles wife to death in Wayanad

The police officials said that Mukesh, who was drunk, strangled Anisha to death after beating her up. 
“After the murder, Mukesh himself informed the police and his friends about the murder.

Published: 21st September 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A man was arrested for murdering his wife in Wayanad. Panamaram native Anisha, 35, was killed by her husband Mukesh. The incident happened around 10 pm on Tuesday. The Kambalakkad police arrested the husband in the case. 

The police officials said that Mukesh, who was drunk, strangled Anisha to death after beating her up. 
“After the murder, Mukesh himself informed the police and his friends about the murder.

He was then kept under custody in the police station. The police team completed the inquest and postmortem procedures on Wednesday and handed over the body to relatives. The primary investigation by the police found that Mukesh and his wife used to quarrel regularly.

On Tuesday night he killed his wife during a drunken brawl on Tuesday night. The police recorded the arrest of the accused and remanded him on Wednesday,” said Ajesh KS, SHO, Kambalakkad police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp