Recognition comes calling for 44-year-old traditional ‘kettuvallom’ maker of Kumbalangi

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s traditional boat-making got visibility on the national platform when Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured an artisan from Kumbalangi in Ernakulam district. Fifty-four-year-old K V Peter was awarded the PM Vishwakarma Certificate by the prime minister.

For Peter, building ‘kettuvalloms’ and traditional boats is in his genes. “I started in this sector when I was a 16-year-old boy,” said Peter who still builds traditional boats as per order. He said, “I didn’t learn boat building in a school or any engineering college. The knowledge was passed down from the generation from father to son and so on. We are a family who has been engaged in building boats for very long.”

However, Peter, who has built more than a hundred traditional boats, said, “The skills and techniques that had been passed on from the older generations will die with him since the younger generation is not interested in pursuing the craft. The sector is no longer lucrative. Compared to the effort and time that needs to be invested to build a single boat, the remuneration is not satisfying.” He said, “To build a small vessel I will require at least two weeks. The time period increases in the case of a kettuvalloms.”

Many of the ‘kettuvalloms’ that had transported sand on the rivers in the state no longer exist. “Those were the days when there was a big demand for huge boats. Nowadays, such orders are rare and few. However, I do get some orders for smaller vessels,” said Peter for whom the itch to build boats makes him construct one even if he doesn’t get orders. “I have one right now. It costs Rs 30,000 and is made of Anjili wood,” he added.

But the way he was sought out for the award too is an interesting tale. According to Prof Sivaprasad K of the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, the search for a traditional boat maker began with a call for help from his former student who is in the Indian Navy. “He told me that the PM’s financial advisor and historian requested him to find a traditional carpenter in Kerala who builds kettuvalloms. As soon as I got the request, I contacted T L Soni, a former student and CEO of a startup company. We began our search and found the elusive carpenter Peter.”

“Peter showed us various aspects of the construction of the traditional ‘kettuvallom’. he was building one that day. The Indian Naval officer made sketches of the construction materials and methods he showed before sending them to the PM’s advisor. Then, on the Vishwakarma Day celebrations held in Delhi, Peter was awarded the PM Vishwakarma Certificate for his excellence in the construction and preservation of traditional ‘kettuvalloms,” said Sivaprasad.

KOCHI: Kerala’s traditional boat-making got visibility on the national platform when Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured an artisan from Kumbalangi in Ernakulam district. Fifty-four-year-old K V Peter was awarded the PM Vishwakarma Certificate by the prime minister. For Peter, building ‘kettuvalloms’ and traditional boats is in his genes. “I started in this sector when I was a 16-year-old boy,” said Peter who still builds traditional boats as per order. He said, “I didn’t learn boat building in a school or any engineering college. The knowledge was passed down from the generation from father to son and so on. We are a family who has been engaged in building boats for very long.” However, Peter, who has built more than a hundred traditional boats, said, “The skills and techniques that had been passed on from the older generations will die with him since the younger generation is not interested in pursuing the craft. The sector is no longer lucrative. Compared to the effort and time that needs to be invested to build a single boat, the remuneration is not satisfying.” He said, “To build a small vessel I will require at least two weeks. The time period increases in the case of a kettuvalloms.” Many of the ‘kettuvalloms’ that had transported sand on the rivers in the state no longer exist. “Those were the days when there was a big demand for huge boats. Nowadays, such orders are rare and few. However, I do get some orders for smaller vessels,” said Peter for whom the itch to build boats makes him construct one even if he doesn’t get orders. “I have one right now. It costs Rs 30,000 and is made of Anjili wood,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But the way he was sought out for the award too is an interesting tale. According to Prof Sivaprasad K of the Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, the search for a traditional boat maker began with a call for help from his former student who is in the Indian Navy. “He told me that the PM’s financial advisor and historian requested him to find a traditional carpenter in Kerala who builds kettuvalloms. As soon as I got the request, I contacted T L Soni, a former student and CEO of a startup company. We began our search and found the elusive carpenter Peter.” “Peter showed us various aspects of the construction of the traditional ‘kettuvallom’. he was building one that day. The Indian Naval officer made sketches of the construction materials and methods he showed before sending them to the PM’s advisor. Then, on the Vishwakarma Day celebrations held in Delhi, Peter was awarded the PM Vishwakarma Certificate for his excellence in the construction and preservation of traditional ‘kettuvalloms,” said Sivaprasad.