There was no issue of caste discrimination, says head priest

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The melsanthi of the Nambyathra Kovval temple, where Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was allegedly subjected to caste discrimination, refuted the allegations made by the minister. Melsanthi Perkkulam Subramanian Nampoothiri said that he was unable to hand over the lamp to the minister, as it was time for the daily pooja at the temple. So, he placed the lamp on the floor, so that the daily pooja would not be delayed.

“Though the programme was scheduled for 4pm, the inaugural functions began late as the minister reached the temple late. By the time we had opened the sanctum sanctorum, it was already time for the daily pooja. So, I placed the lamp on the floor instead of handing it over to the minister. This was not an issue of caste discrimination,” said Subramanian Nampoothiri.

At a function held on Monday, the minister shared an incident of discrimination by priests at the inaugural function of ‘nadapandal’ at a temple. A priest placed the lamp on the floor instead of directly handing it to him. Later, it came to light that the incident occurred at Nambyathra Kovval Siva Temple in Payyannur on January 26.

KANNUR: The melsanthi of the Nambyathra Kovval temple, where Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was allegedly subjected to caste discrimination, refuted the allegations made by the minister. Melsanthi Perkkulam Subramanian Nampoothiri said that he was unable to hand over the lamp to the minister, as it was time for the daily pooja at the temple. So, he placed the lamp on the floor, so that the daily pooja would not be delayed. “Though the programme was scheduled for 4pm, the inaugural functions began late as the minister reached the temple late. By the time we had opened the sanctum sanctorum, it was already time for the daily pooja. So, I placed the lamp on the floor instead of handing it over to the minister. This was not an issue of caste discrimination,” said Subramanian Nampoothiri. At a function held on Monday, the minister shared an incident of discrimination by priests at the inaugural function of ‘nadapandal’ at a temple. A priest placed the lamp on the floor instead of directly handing it to him. Later, it came to light that the incident occurred at Nambyathra Kovval Siva Temple in Payyannur on January 26. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });