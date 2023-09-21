Home States Kerala

There was no issue of caste discrimination, says head priest

At a function held on Monday, Kerala Devaswom Minister shared an incident of discrimination by priests at the inaugural function of ‘nadapandal’ at a temple.

Published: 21st September 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Minister K Radhakrishnan (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Minister K Radhakrishnan (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The melsanthi of the Nambyathra Kovval temple, where Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was allegedly subjected to caste discrimination, refuted the allegations made by the minister. Melsanthi Perkkulam Subramanian Nampoothiri said that he was unable to hand over the lamp to the minister, as it was time for the daily pooja at the temple. So, he placed the lamp on the floor, so that the daily pooja would not be delayed. 

“Though the programme was scheduled for 4pm, the inaugural functions began late as the minister reached the temple late. By the time we had opened the sanctum sanctorum, it was already time for the daily pooja. So, I placed the lamp on the floor instead of handing it over to the minister. This was not an issue of caste discrimination,” said Subramanian Nampoothiri.  

At a function held on Monday, the minister shared an incident of discrimination by priests at the inaugural function of ‘nadapandal’ at a temple. A priest placed the lamp on the floor instead of directly handing it to him. Later, it came to light that the incident occurred at Nambyathra Kovval Siva Temple in Payyannur on January 26. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan Caste discrimination Nambyathra Kovval temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp