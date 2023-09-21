Vigilance uncovers irregularities in welfare projects meant for SCs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During a statewide inspection titled ‘Operation Protector,’ the Vigilance department has uncovered a multitude of irregularities in various welfare projects for Scheduled Caste (SC) individuals. The objective of this operation was to ascertain whether eligible SC beneficiaries were receiving various government schemes intended for their welfare. It specifically focused on schemes implemented by the state government for SCs, such as educational financial assistance for students, scholarships, and training initiatives, housing construction projects, and the establishment of study rooms, to ensure that deserving SCs were benefiting from these programmes.

The inspection commenced on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and covered 50 block panchayats, 10 municipalities, and five corporations. Irregularities were discovered in the beneficiary lists prepared by gramasabhas for the distribution of various SC benefits in several locations, including Kollam corporation, Thiruvalla municipality, Pathanamthitta municipality, Punalur municipality, Cherthala municipality, Ambalapuzha block panchayat, and Vaikom block panchayat.

In Erattupetta block panchayat in Kottayam district and Vettikavala block panchayat in Kollam district, financial assistance intended for the construction of classrooms was allocated to beneficiaries without adhering to the priority criteria. Further irregularities were observed in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla municipalities, where benefits were distributed to individuals not included in the beneficiary list.

At Ambalapuzha block panchayat, funds were allocated to eight individuals who were not on the list of 52 beneficiaries designated for infrastructure development. In Nedumangad municipality in T’Puram district, it was noted that four out of 34 laptops purchased for SC students were missing.

Additionally, it was discovered that 310 out of 344 beds designated for distribution to the elderly in Kollam Corporation during the 2018-2019 period had been distributed, with no information available regarding the remaining beds. In Vaikom block panchayat, the third installment payment for a study room was transferred to the bank account of an applicant, despite the applicant claiming that they had not received the funds.Vigilance Director T K Vinod Kumar urged the public to report instances of corruption to the department using the toll-free number 1064 or the WhatsApp: 9447789100.

OTHER IRREGULARITIES

