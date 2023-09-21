World Alzheimer's Day: Kochi startup looking to make a difference in dementia care

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Easedementia, a Kochi-based startup seeking to improve the lives of those with dementia and those who provide care for them, is setting an example in encouraging active ageing by assisting elderly people. Launched in August this year, it has 15 clients in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Delhi.

The startup is focused on providing one-on-one, non-pharmaceutical care to people suffering from dementia,” said Sienna Sen, project coordinator with Easedementia. A separate team is focused on the preparation of the care plan. The intervention specialists set a daily routine for the elderly people giving importance to their interests, hobbies, mobility, flexibility, and creative time utilisation.

“Our primary focus is to keep them engaging and help them enhance their social, emotional, creative, and cognitive skills,” she added. Co-founder Jolly Jose Pynadath said the startup is the result of two years spent assisting the elderly. “I was working with another startup that offers elder care services. I observed an increase in the number of people with dementia in urban areas, emphasising the necessity for special intervention.

This resulted in Easedementia,” said Jolly, who also doubles up as its CEO. There is a need to create a dementia-friendly ecosystem in society, Jolly stressed. “People living with dementia require special care. We should create a healthy ecosystem for their well-being,” he added.

Going ahead, the team is set to launch a dementia care experience centre at Kottayam Caritas Hospital. “Dementia patients and their carers will be able to mingle and spend time together at the centre. Specialists and medical professionals will lead workshops on various aspects of active ageing and caregiving. The centre will be launched on October 7,” said Jolly. Easedementia was adjudged ‘best startup for social cause’ at the recent Hospex healthcare conclave in Kochi.

