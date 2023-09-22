Home States Kerala

Brahmins Global Meet in Palakkad from today 

Kerala Brahmana Sabha. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Preparations have been completed for the conduct of the second edition of the Brahmins Global Meet-2023 organised by the Kerala Brahmana Sabha. The event will be held at Club 6 Convention Centre in Palakkad from September 22 to 24 (Friday to Sunday). 

Karimpuzha Raman, state president of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha, said that at least 3,000 persons from India and abroad will participate in the meeting. The inaugural session will be held on Friday evening. 

On the first day of the meeting, a session on the “Importance of Vedic knowledge in modern times” will be held. The speakers will be M. A. Madhusudhanan, traditional Vedic scholar, Chennai, Easwaran, founder of the Vedanta Institute, Bangalore, P V Rajaraman, HOD, artificial intelligence department at the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady and C S Yogananda, chairman and managing director, Srirange Digital Software Technologies Private Limited. It will be followed by entertainment and cultural programmes.

On Saturday, a session on “Innovation, Economic Development and Sustainability” will be held. The speakers will be Kris S Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, Bengaluru, Pradeep Kumar, chairman of Karnataka Bank and M R Venkatesh, designated partner, Agasthya Legal LLP. It will be followed with sessions on “Attain your goals through Vedic education”. The speakers will be B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore, K Ramasubramaniam, IIT Mumbai, K V Seshadrinatha Sastrigal, retired principal, Madras Sanskrit College and K V Sarma, Vedic scholar and management guru.

There will be sessions on “World civilisation through Vedic heritage “ and “Empowerment through self-enlightenment of women of yesterday, on Friday and Saturday, respectively. 

A discussion on the subject of “Creating milestones through individual development” will also be held as part of the event. 

