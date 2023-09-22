Home States Kerala

Congress worker arrested for online harassment of female relatives of Left leaders in Kerala

On September 17, Amrutha Satheesan, wife of CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim, lodged a case against a Facebook page named 'Kottayam Kunjachan', alleging harassment through cyberspace.

Published: 22nd September 2023 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police have arrested a 26-year-old man, a local Congress youth leader, from Parassala near here in connection with the online harassment of female family members of the CPI(M) leaders.

Police on Thursday night recorded the arrest of Abin Kodankara, who allegedly runs the Facebook page 'Kottayam Kunjachan' through which he had allegedly shared vulgar images and derogatory comments against various family members of some Left leaders.

Police said he will be produced before a local court on Friday.

In his original Facebook profile, Kodankara identifies himself as the ward president of the Congress party and has uploaded numerous images of him with various senior party leaders.

Police said they have seized his mobile phone and further investigation is on.

On September 17, Amrutha Satheesan, wife of CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim, lodged a case against a Facebook page named 'Kottayam Kunjachan', alleging harassment through cyberspace.

The wife of the late youth leader of the CPI(M), P Biju, and a woman leader of the CPI(M) from Palakkad, were also subjected to brutal online harassment on the same page.

They had also approached the police, seeking action against the culprits involved in the criminal acts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online harassment Congress CPI(m)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp