Enough proof to prosecute Sudhakaran: E P Jayarajan

Jayarajan alleged that the accused persons, including Sudhakaran, conspired at the Thycaud Guest House in the capital to murder him.

Published: 22nd September 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convener E P Jayarajan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LDF convener E P Jayarajan informed the Kerala High Court that the records produced by the prosecution were enough to frame charges against state Congress president K Sudhakaran, in the case related to the alleged conspiracy to open fire on the CPM leader inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

Advocate C P Udayabhanu, Jayarajan’s counsel, submitted that the revision petition Sudhakaran filed before the Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram to quash the proceedings in the case was without merit and liable to be dismissed.

The proceedings were initiated on a complaint Jayarajan filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that the accused persons, including Sudhakaran, conspired at the Thycaud Guest House in the capital to murder him, the then-CPM district secretary, over political rivalry, and that a murder attempt was made against him and two other CPM leaders who had been on the train in 1995.

