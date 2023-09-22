MLAs chose Ramesh, high command ruled in favour of Satheesan, says Chandy’s book

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command had selected V D Satheesan over Ramesh Chennithala as Leader of Opposition against the wish of a majority of party MLAs, reveals former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s autobiography, ‘Kalam Sakshi’, published posthumously.

“I was of the opinion that Ramesh should continue as Leader of Opposition if the high command did not have any particular name in their mind,” says the book. The ‘A’ group had supported Ramesh.

“Of the 21 Congress MLAs, the majority had supported Ramesh. However, the high command had other ideas,” the book says.

“The loss of the UDF in the assembly election had shocked everyone. Before the assembly session, the Congress Parliamentary party leader and Leader of Opposition had to be chosen. There was no significance for the group equations. Ramesh Chennithala’s name was in my mind for the post. If the high command had no other suggestions,...” Chandy says in the autobiography that was published last month.

‘Chandy was not consulted in selection of KPCC prez’

“The high command representatives came on May 22 in Thiruvananthapuram. However, before meeting them, I asked AICC general secretary KC Venugopal whether the high command had any suggestions. He had replied that till now there are no suggestions and would let me know if they had any. However, Venugopal never contacted me thereafter. On the day of the meeting of MLAs with high command representatives, I met Mallikarjun Kharge at Mascot Hotel,” it says.

“I had told the MLAs not to take any decision till I met him. Kharge also said that there is no suggestion from the part of the high command. Meanwhile, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and P T Thomas told me that they have different opinions and they should be permitted to inform that to the high command. There was also no objection about it. After meeting Kharge we decided to stand with Ramesh,” the book says.

Chennithala himself had asked the high command whether they had anyone particular in their mind for the post. “The high command said no. Of the 21 MLAs, the majority supported Ramesh Chennithala. However, the intention of the high command was different. They declared V D Satheeshan as the Leader of Opposition. If the high command had said this earlier, this chapter would have been closed without any controversy,” the book says.

The book also says that Chandy was not consulted by the high command in the selection of the new KPCC president. Acknowledging that there were always groups in Congress and he was part of it, Chandy says, “when I realised that Congress was drifting from democratic principles and people were deserting the party, I tried to prevent it. I fought head-on and never backstabbed anyone.”

