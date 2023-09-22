Oommen Chandy’s autobiography reveals Pinarayi’s support

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Congress and the UDF are targeting the chief minister, accusing him of being the sole conspirator in the solar sex scandal against his predecessor Oommen Chandy, the late leader recalls with gratitude Pinarayi Vijayan’s deeds while his family was going through a tough time years back.

In his autobiography ‘Kalam Sakshi,’ Oommen Chandy details the events that transpired from 2006 to 2011, shedding light on the hardships and challenges faced by him and his family due to his elder daughter’s former husband’s family.

Chandy recounts, “During that period, certain pamphlets targeting my daughter were circulated, and a press conference was even held. Regrettably, these efforts garnered little attention. Subsequently, those behind these actions sought an audience with the then CPM state secretary, Pinarayi Vijayan. However, I later learned that their endeavours ended in disappointment.”

“I held the position of Leader of the Opposition at that time. It was during this period that Pinarayi Vijayan dispatched P Jayarajan,the parliamentary party secretary, to meet me. Our meeting took place within the assembly, and Jayarajan conveyed Pinarayi’s message, affirming that the CPM would not endorse such slanderous allegations,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, P Jayarajan stated that he would address the media regarding this specific incident in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

