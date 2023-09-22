Home States Kerala

Pop the chill pill at Perumbalam

The island’s lush paddy fields, coconut groves, and estuaries have fostered coir industries, fishing, and clam collection.

Published: 22nd September 2023

Perumbalam. (Photo | Harikrishnan M S)

By Malavika R
Express News Service

PERUMBALAM: Perumbalam, Kerala’s lone island panchayat, is a great destination for a chill-out weekend retreat in Alappuzha. This placid island, featured in Mammootty’s Balyakalasakhi, can be reached from the mainland only via boat and ferry services. It is just 10-15 minutes away from Poothotta near Tripunithura.

“Every frame of Perumbalam is picturesque and cinematic,” remarks Harikrishnan M S, a vlogger who lives on the island.He is right. Surrounded by the majestic Vembanad and Kaithapuzha lakes, the 16 sq km island is like a surreal planet hidden in the middle of the busy, chaotic world.  

The island’s main attraction is the unspoiled natural beauty. Offering a tranquil and unhurried environment, Perumbalam provides a much-needed respite from the city din. The Perinchira boat jetty area here offers breathtaking sunrises over the backwaters. And, on the northern side of the island, near the Vadakkumbhagam Temple, a ground overlooking the Vembanad lake is home to mesmerising sunset spots.

The island’s lush paddy fields, coconut groves, and estuaries have fostered coir industries, fishing, and clam collection. Toddy shops, including the local favourite ‘Market Shap’ with lakeside views, offer authentic, lip-smacking native cuisine. Basically, unwind, chill, eat…cut off from the world outside. Nothing more.  

For those planning a staycation, a couple of resorts and several homestays offer accommodation packages in various price ranges. A bridge connecting Perumbalam to Vaduthala is under construction and expected to open in April 2024.

The bridge is expected to boost tourism. “Realty players have already acquired land on the island for tourism infrastructure development,” says Anil Kumar, a film/TV artist and former panchayat member.

