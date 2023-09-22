Spanish 3rd division comes calling for 18-year-old Kollam footballer

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Meet Bichu Nath, from the tiny village of Kovoor, in Kollam, who is about to embark on an incredible journey. The 18-year-old footballer has taken a major leap in his lifelong dream of being recognised internationally, by being selected to represent Spain’s Mislata UF club. It’s been a passion that Bichu has been nurturing since the age of five. On September 29, Bichu will board a plane for Spain. He will spend the next month representing Mislata UF in a third-division tournament.

“My contract with the club is for one month. The third-division matches will commence in the first week of October. This will provide the club and its players the opportunity to compete against some of the best regional clubs. Moreover, I will undergo training under a professional coaching staff. The club serves as a platform for emerging players to catch the eye of talent spotters from renowned clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, among others. I am prepared for this new adventure and hope to make the most of this opportunity,” said Bichu, his voice bubbling with excitement.

“Last month, I participated in the selection trials organised by Mislata UF in Palakkad. On September 18, I received an official mail from the club, confirming my selection,” he said.

Bichu’s footballing journey began when he was just five, after being mesmerised by Lionel Messi’s brilliance on the field. He studied at the Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) academy in Thiruvalla from sixth to eighth grade. He then moved to the KSSC academy in Ernakulam, where he completed his 12th.

He represented Kollam at the sub-junior level from 2016 to 2018 and Pathanamthitta in junior-level tournaments from 2018 to 2019. In 2022, he was back in Kollam colours in the junior-level championship. At the age of seventeen, Bichu was selected to represent Kerala United FC.

“Sports is in my blood. My father, besides an uncle and aunt, was a former state athlete. However, it was Messi’s performance at Barcelona that made me fall in love with football. Messi loves to play from the right wing, and that is also my preferred position,’’ says Bichu Binu Nath, Bichu’s father, recalled the hardships they had to endure over the years.

“It’s not easy for those living in remote villages to aspire for European clubs. Apart from continuous hard work, proper nutrition and guidance are also essential, which often elude many sportspersons. I had to take Bichu from our village to Kollam city, which is 30km away, for decades,” recounts the former state-level long jumper, who is thrilled to bits by his son’s achievement.

