ED urged to shift bank scam accused to jail outside state

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : Amid revelations from all corners including depositors, former director board members and even middlemen in Karuvannur scam, Suresh M V, the whistleblower in the case, has urged Enforcement Directorate (ED) to shift the arrested people to a jail outside the state when their custody period over.

At present, two accused Satheeshkumar P, and P P Kiran are in ED custody as a part of the interrogation. Soon their custody period will end following which either ED will seek extension of their custody or they will be shifted to jail.

The police probe into allegations of ED torturing Wadakkanchery councillor P R Aranvindhakshan is only the beginning of the CPM bid to sabotage the probe, Suresh said. Police officials who owe allegiance to the CPM will try to influence the accused in the scam which would affect the future course of the probe. Suresh told reporters in Thrissur on Friday that with the case reaching a major milestone with the questioning of various stakeholders, top party leaders would attempt to sabotage it by influencing the accused.

Responding to Congress leader Anil Akkara’s allegation that there was a link between Life Mission kickback and the Karuvannur scam, Suresh said that if A C Moideen, MLA, tried to turn black money into white through Karuvannur bank, then it would definitely come out during the course of probe.

THRISSUR : Amid revelations from all corners including depositors, former director board members and even middlemen in Karuvannur scam, Suresh M V, the whistleblower in the case, has urged Enforcement Directorate (ED) to shift the arrested people to a jail outside the state when their custody period over. At present, two accused Satheeshkumar P, and P P Kiran are in ED custody as a part of the interrogation. Soon their custody period will end following which either ED will seek extension of their custody or they will be shifted to jail. The police probe into allegations of ED torturing Wadakkanchery councillor P R Aranvindhakshan is only the beginning of the CPM bid to sabotage the probe, Suresh said. Police officials who owe allegiance to the CPM will try to influence the accused in the scam which would affect the future course of the probe. Suresh told reporters in Thrissur on Friday that with the case reaching a major milestone with the questioning of various stakeholders, top party leaders would attempt to sabotage it by influencing the accused. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to Congress leader Anil Akkara’s allegation that there was a link between Life Mission kickback and the Karuvannur scam, Suresh said that if A C Moideen, MLA, tried to turn black money into white through Karuvannur bank, then it would definitely come out during the course of probe.