Illegal loan apps: Kerala police serve notice to Google, domain name registrar to remove 72 websites, apps from Playstore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rise in incidents of suicide due to threats from unauthorised loan apps over non-repayment of loans, the state police have served notice to Google and Domain name registrars seeking the removal of 72 websites and apps from Google Play store that endorse and do online loans to the needy illegally.

SP (Cyber Operations) Harisankar served the notice on Friday to remove all such apps, including trading apps. Sources said that those apps were removed from the Internet.

Earlier, the police launched a WhatsApp number for those who face threats and blackmail from these loan apps to inform the police immediately. The number is 9497980900. Complaints could be filed as a text, photo, video, or voice file. The police will call the affected people and collect details.

In addition to the state government, the Centre is also planning to crack down on such apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Union government had also issued an advisory to Google and Apple that they must not be on board these illegal loan apps. Six months ago, the government took down and blocked around 120 illegal loan apps.

Recently, two incidents were reported in Ernakulam and Wayanad districts. In Ernakulam, a four-member family, including two children, at Valiya Kadamakkudy was found dead. The couple, according to the police, poisoned the children before hanging themselves inside the residence. They were victims of frequent threats from loan apps, and the morphed pictures of the woman were also circulated on social media.

In Wayanad, a 43-year-old man was found hanging at his residence. According to reports, he had taken money from an online app and threatened to repay the money by sending a morphed picture of himself on his phone. His relatives also said that he was facing financial burdens.

