Home States Kerala

Illegal loan apps: Kerala police serve notice to Google, domain name registrar to remove 72 websites, apps from Playstore

SP (Cyber Operations) Harisankar served the notice on Friday to remove all such apps, including trading apps. Sources said that those apps were removed from the Internet.

Published: 23rd September 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Illegal loan apps, loan apps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rise in incidents of suicide due to threats from unauthorised loan apps over non-repayment of loans, the state police have served notice to Google and Domain name registrars seeking the removal of 72 websites and apps from Google Play store that endorse and do online loans to the needy illegally.

SP (Cyber Operations) Harisankar served the notice on Friday to remove all such apps, including trading apps. Sources said that those apps were removed from the Internet.

Earlier, the police launched a WhatsApp number for those who face threats and blackmail from these loan apps to inform the police immediately. The number is 9497980900. Complaints could be filed as a text, photo, video, or voice file. The police will call the affected people and collect details.

In addition to the state government, the Centre is also planning to crack down on such apps available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Union government had also issued an advisory to Google and Apple that they must not be on board these illegal loan apps. Six months ago, the government took down and blocked around 120 illegal loan apps.

Recently, two incidents were reported in Ernakulam and Wayanad districts. In Ernakulam, a four-member family, including two children, at Valiya Kadamakkudy was found dead. The couple, according to the police, poisoned the children before hanging themselves inside the residence. They were victims of frequent threats from loan apps, and the morphed pictures of the woman were also circulated on social media.

In Wayanad, a 43-year-old man was found hanging at his residence. According to reports, he had taken money from an online app and threatened to repay the money by sending a morphed picture of himself on his phone. His relatives also said that he was facing financial burdens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal loan apps Kerala police Google domain name registrar suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp