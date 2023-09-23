It’s back to the classroom for MVD officials 

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Motor vehicles department (MVD) officials, entrusted with enforcing road regulations, are themselves about to be tutored in rules they have been tasked with implementing. The move comes amid troubling revelations that a significant number of department officials and office staff lack adequate knowledge of rules and regulations governing the Motor Vehicles Act. The compulsory training programme will look to bridge this gap.

In a note to officials, transport commissioner S Srijith said the discrepancy has adversely affected the department. “An internal audit has revealed that officials lack training. Assistant motor vehicle inspectors are trained at the Kerala Police Academy. They receive no other instruction. The situation is the same for those who join as clerks. This is adversely affecting the services that we offer the public. Everyone must receive compulsory training on their duties and responsibilities,” said the note, a copy of which is with TNIE.

A recent meeting, chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju, called to discuss the recent amendment to the All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules saw several officials remaining mute spectators. “Most of them were unaware of the rules and regulations that the department is trying to administer. This may have prompted the department to initiate compulsory training,” said an MVD source.

The commissioner also deputed deputy transport commissioner (DTC) Shaji Madhavan to prepare the training modules based on the requirements of various sections, from clerical to enforcement to registration. The DTC will submit a report before September 29. The department is planning to provide the training at ITDR, Edappal.

“Changes are being effected at an alarming pace. MVD officials need to be aware of developments. The Parivahan websites are also being updated regularly. Awareness is important. We are planning to start the compulsory training from next year,” Shaji Madhavan said, when asked about the new move of the MVD.

