JD(S)-BJP link: Kerala unit to stay with LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a swift political move, the JD(S) Kerala unit has declared that it will stand with the LDF and questioned the JD(S) Karnataka unit’s decision to join the BJP-led NDA.

“The Kerala JD(S) will not be a part of the NDA,” party state president Mathew T Thomas told TNIE. “The decision of the Karnataka unit has not been ratified by either the national executive or the national council. The party plenum held on October 2022 in Bengaluru had declared the party’s anti-BJP stance. That position has not changed yet,” he said.

Mathew said that the leadership has called the national executive on October 7 in Ernakulam to discuss the future course of action. Meanwhile, JD(S) leadership has responded sharply to LJD’s demand that the former should declare its political position. JD (S) state general secretary P P Divakaran termed the LJD demand inappropriate. “We never left the LDF though the LJD joined the UDF,” he said.

The JD(S) leadership has also informed the CPM state leadership about its decision to remain in the LDF. Earlier in 2006, when Deva Gowda forged ties with the BJP, the JD(S) Kerala unit decided to remain an independent unit. It also formed a new party with the name SJD.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a swift political move, the JD(S) Kerala unit has declared that it will stand with the LDF and questioned the JD(S) Karnataka unit’s decision to join the BJP-led NDA. “The Kerala JD(S) will not be a part of the NDA,” party state president Mathew T Thomas told TNIE. “The decision of the Karnataka unit has not been ratified by either the national executive or the national council. The party plenum held on October 2022 in Bengaluru had declared the party’s anti-BJP stance. That position has not changed yet,” he said. Mathew said that the leadership has called the national executive on October 7 in Ernakulam to discuss the future course of action. Meanwhile, JD(S) leadership has responded sharply to LJD’s demand that the former should declare its political position. JD (S) state general secretary P P Divakaran termed the LJD demand inappropriate. “We never left the LDF though the LJD joined the UDF,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The JD(S) leadership has also informed the CPM state leadership about its decision to remain in the LDF. Earlier in 2006, when Deva Gowda forged ties with the BJP, the JD(S) Kerala unit decided to remain an independent unit. It also formed a new party with the name SJD.