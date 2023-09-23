Remarks against min: CPM demands K M Shaji’s apology

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM has sought an apology from IUML state secretary K M Shaji for ‘insulting’ Health Minister Veena George. Party central committee member and former minister P K Sreemathi said Shaji’s speech amounts to personal insult to a woman politician.

Addressing a public meeting in Malappuram on Thursday, Shaji said Veena is ‘a thing that doesn’t know the head or tail of it.’ Her ministership was only a gift for praising Pinarayi Vijayan, he said.

Shaji added that former health minister K K Shylaja could manage things because she was a good coordinator. But Veena doesn’t know anything and she has not placed before the public any scientific explanation as to why Nipah is recurring and how it could be prevented. “My request to the government is not to convert Nipah as an opportunity for covering its robbery,” Shaji said.

Speaking to reporters, P K Sreemathi, who is also the national president of All India Democratic Women’s Association, said Shaji’s speech violated the decorum maintained by public servants. There is no problem in criticising the minister but it should not stoop to the level of personal attack, she said.

Sreemathi said words like ‘the thing’ should not have been used against any woman. Even courts have said that such words should not be used. “Shaji’s remarks are highly unfortunate and condemnable. He should withdraw the statement and tender an apology to the minister,” she said.

