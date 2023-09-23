Suresh Gopi’s posting as prez of film institute creates confusion in BJP

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when party workers are gearing up for Lok Sabha elections, the appointment of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi as president of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, has confused the BJP rank and file in Thrissur. Though the actor has not responded to the appointment, it is said he is unhappy and may not accept the post.

“The workers are enthusiastic about his candidature and we are confident about his victory in Thrissur this time. He will be leading a march from Karuvannur Bank to Thrissur on October 2, for the cause of the depositors. This has created excitement among party workers. The appointment has created a shadow on his candidature. But we don’t think the leadership will be so foolish to deny him the seat,” said a leader in Thrissur.

As the reports of Suresh’s dissatisfaction spread, the party leadership was quick to dismiss allegations of attempt to deny him the Thrissur seat. “The allegations are part of a Congress agenda. They will go to any extent to ensure the victory of T N Prathapan in Thrissur. The land of Vadakkumnathan has wholeheartedly accepted Suresh Gopi and nobody can stop his candidature,” stated BJP state president K Surendran in an FB post.

“There was a decision to give a respectable post to Suresh Gopi after his Rajya Sabha term ended. The recommendation was pending with the appointments committee of the Centre. The BJP leadership would have informed Suresh Gopi before recommending his name. Appointment to the post of Satyajit Ray Institute will not be a hindrance for him to contest the election. Suresh Gopi is the only leader whose candidature has been confirmed for LS election and there is no situation to reverse the decision,” said a senior BJP leader.

However, it is no secret that the BJP state leadership is not happy with Suresh Gopi’s reluctance to associate with the party. During Amit Shah’s rally in Thrissur in March 2023, the actor had expressed his willingness to contest from Thrissur and said that only two people (Modi and Amit Shah) can influence him and he will accept their decision.

Meanwhile, the students of the institute issued a statement on Friday, protesting the decision to appoint Suresh Gopi as its president. The statement said they will not accept a president with Hindutva ideology and BJP links.

STUDENTS UNHAPPY WITH APPOINTMENT

The students of Satyajit Ray institute issued a statement protesting against the decision to appoint Suresh Gopi as its president. The statement said they will not accept a president with Hindutva ideology and BJP links. “It is imperative that the president of the institution embodies values of artistic freedom, pluralism and inclusivity,” read the statement.

KOCHI: At a time when party workers are gearing up for Lok Sabha elections, the appointment of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi as president of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, has confused the BJP rank and file in Thrissur. Though the actor has not responded to the appointment, it is said he is unhappy and may not accept the post. “The workers are enthusiastic about his candidature and we are confident about his victory in Thrissur this time. He will be leading a march from Karuvannur Bank to Thrissur on October 2, for the cause of the depositors. This has created excitement among party workers. The appointment has created a shadow on his candidature. But we don’t think the leadership will be so foolish to deny him the seat,” said a leader in Thrissur. As the reports of Suresh’s dissatisfaction spread, the party leadership was quick to dismiss allegations of attempt to deny him the Thrissur seat. “The allegations are part of a Congress agenda. They will go to any extent to ensure the victory of T N Prathapan in Thrissur. The land of Vadakkumnathan has wholeheartedly accepted Suresh Gopi and nobody can stop his candidature,” stated BJP state president K Surendran in an FB post.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “There was a decision to give a respectable post to Suresh Gopi after his Rajya Sabha term ended. The recommendation was pending with the appointments committee of the Centre. The BJP leadership would have informed Suresh Gopi before recommending his name. Appointment to the post of Satyajit Ray Institute will not be a hindrance for him to contest the election. Suresh Gopi is the only leader whose candidature has been confirmed for LS election and there is no situation to reverse the decision,” said a senior BJP leader. However, it is no secret that the BJP state leadership is not happy with Suresh Gopi’s reluctance to associate with the party. During Amit Shah’s rally in Thrissur in March 2023, the actor had expressed his willingness to contest from Thrissur and said that only two people (Modi and Amit Shah) can influence him and he will accept their decision. Meanwhile, the students of the institute issued a statement on Friday, protesting the decision to appoint Suresh Gopi as its president. The statement said they will not accept a president with Hindutva ideology and BJP links. STUDENTS UNHAPPY WITH APPOINTMENT The students of Satyajit Ray institute issued a statement protesting against the decision to appoint Suresh Gopi as its president. The statement said they will not accept a president with Hindutva ideology and BJP links. “It is imperative that the president of the institution embodies values of artistic freedom, pluralism and inclusivity,” read the statement.