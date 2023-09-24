Actor Madhu’s 90th birthday celebrated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city honoured actor Madhu, who turned 90 on Saturday, in a function titled ‘Madhumozhi’ held at Nishagandhi auditorium.

Leading actors of the Malayalam industry, including Mohanlal and Dileep, renowned directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad attended the event.

The event was organised by Thiruvananthapuram Film Fraternity to mark the Navati milestone of the renowned actor. It paid a befitting tribute to Madhu’s illustrious career in the world of Malayalam cinema. The event began with a video conversation between Mohanlal and Madhu, followed by musical performances by various artists. Meanwhile, people from different walks of life extended birthday wishes to the nonagenarian actor. Mohanlal met Madhu at his Kannammola house in the city on Friday night.

Ministers Saji Cherian and P Rajeeve, poet Madhusoodanan Nair were among those who conveyed their greetings to Madhu on his birthday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city honoured actor Madhu, who turned 90 on Saturday, in a function titled ‘Madhumozhi’ held at Nishagandhi auditorium. Leading actors of the Malayalam industry, including Mohanlal and Dileep, renowned directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad attended the event. The event was organised by Thiruvananthapuram Film Fraternity to mark the Navati milestone of the renowned actor. It paid a befitting tribute to Madhu’s illustrious career in the world of Malayalam cinema. The event began with a video conversation between Mohanlal and Madhu, followed by musical performances by various artists. Meanwhile, people from different walks of life extended birthday wishes to the nonagenarian actor. Mohanlal met Madhu at his Kannammola house in the city on Friday night. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ministers Saji Cherian and P Rajeeve, poet Madhusoodanan Nair were among those who conveyed their greetings to Madhu on his birthday.