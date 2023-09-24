Home States Kerala

Anchor-berating video goes viral, Kerala CM cries foul

Pinarayi Vijayan was at it again, this time berating a master of ceremonies who failed to wait for the chief minister to conclude his speech before making an announcement. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The incident took place on Saturday in Bedadka, in Kasaragod, during the inauguration of the new building of the local farmers’ service cooperative bank head office. Irked by what he deemed an intrusion, Pinarayi left the venue in a huff. 

“This is not right. I have not concluded my speech,” Vijayan cut in, as the anchor started announcing the next event on the schedule. Even after the CM made clear his displeasure, the announcement continued. “It seems he is deaf,” CM is heard saying in a video that went viral immediately after the episode. “He should have announced the next programme only after I conclude my speech,” Pinarayi said, before walking off the stage. 

The CM tried to clear the air at his next programme, in Periyattadukkam, stressing that he did not leave the venue in annoyance. He said the TV news channels made it appear so. “I was not angry with anyone. I felt that what had happened was not right. It is my responsibility to point out when someone does something wrong,” he added. “What do TV channels gain from spreading false news? They are trying to create a bad impression through such depiction of the incident,” he said.

