CPI wants Rahul to give up Wayanad; no way, says Congress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Talk that Rahul Gandhi will look to retain his Wayanad parliamentary seat in 2024 has set off a heated debate, with the CPI emphasising that the Congress leader, who is at the forefront of the opposition INDIA alliance, should not contest against its candidate in the constituency. The CPI national executive reportedly said the alliance will be weakened if partners contest against each other.

Meanwhile, Congress state president K Sudhakaran stressed that Rahul will contest from Wayanad and that it is for the party to decide on its candidates.

The Wayanad LS seat was formed in 2009, and CPI, the second-largest constituent of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), has been contesting the seat since then. Its candidates lost to late Congress leader M I Shanavas in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, Rahul defeated CPI’s P P Suneer by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes. “The CPI or, for that matter, any ally cannot decide what other parties should do. The KPCC wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad,” he said. He was speaking to reporters at the Congress Seva Dal centenary celebration and state conference in Kochi.

Sudhakaran said he had discussed Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad with the AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. “The CPI’s demand that Rahul should not contest in Wayanad is inappropriate. It is not a call for the CPI to make. All such demands cannot be accepted in the name of unity at the national level,” he noted. CPM leader A K Balan dismissed CPI’s suggestion. “The decision to contest parliamentary elections must be taken by the political parties concerned,” he told mediapersons.

On the party’s impressive victory in the recent Puthuppally assembly by-election, Sudhakaran stressed that he did not want to take credit for the mandate.

