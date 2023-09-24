CPM will not accept corruption: Govindan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Reaffirming the CPM’s determination to face challenges, including investigations by central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CPM state secretary M V Govindan declared that the party would not accept corruption, especially in cases like the Karuvannur bank scam.

Speaking at the 51st remembrance day of Azhikkodan Raghavan, Govindhan addressed a packed audience after a red volunteer march, emphasising the party’s commitment to resisting any attacks from Congress and BJP.

“Mistakes will be corrected.It is the officers from north India who torture people to record statements that they want.Congress supports the ED probe in Kerala. CPM will never surrender before it. Such attempts will be resisted with the support of common people,” hesaid. He also highlighted the CPM’s growth, even in the face of challenges like Azhikkodan’s murder, which aimed to destroy the party but ultimately led to it forming a government for a second term in the state.

During his speech, Govindan addressed national issues such as the Manipur attack, proposed changes to the country’s name from India to Bharath, and the Women Reservation Bill, in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

CPM district secretary M M Varghese criticised the ED for allegedly targeting the cooperative sector in Kerala, creating panic among those with deposits in these institutions. He portrayed this as part of the RSS agenda to destroy the sector.

Varghese also pointed out the ED’s intervention in the Karuvannur scam, where it entered the scene just as the crime branch was about to file its chargesheet, and the subsequent raids on a bank in Thrissur with a significant profit of `6.15 crore. The event saw the presence of prominent party leaders from the district, including Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, MLAs A C Moideen, K K Chandran, Xavier Chittilapilly, Murali Perunnelli, District Panchayat President P K Davis, former MP P K Biju, and Cochin Devaswom Board president M K Sudarshan.

