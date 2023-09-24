Despite outcry, authorities to go ahead with night curfew plan at Marine Drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite receiving flak for its night curfew for visitors to Marine Drive, Kochi corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have decided to implement the plan “on an experimental basis”, for a month. The move follows complaints from residents about increase in antisocial activity in the area, say officials.

Peoples representatives, including Hibi Eden MP and T J Vinod MLA have demanded the scrapping of the move. Protests are intensifying over the 10pm cut-off time at Marine Drive, which is one of most popular hangout spots in the city.

“I have always supported events and activities that promote nightlife in the city. However, when the public fails to understand the meaning of nightlife, we have to take measures to control the situation. Marine Drive has seen a rise in antisocial activity, post midnight. One person’s freedom should not affect the peace and safety of another. That’s what’s happening there. We are mooting this measure on an experimental basis to control the situation,” said mayor M Anilkumar.

“Maintaining law and order should not involve denying people their freedom of movement. This is an act of moral policing by authorities,” said Hibi, adding the decision does not paint the city in a good light. Authorities should consider steps to prevent antisocial activities, the MP added.

“The move points to the failure of the police to ensure the safety of citizens. Instead of increasing surveillance, they have decided to ban the entry of the public,” said Vinod MLA.

Though, most of the public, are against the move, regular visitors to Marine Drive say the picture of the area between 2am and 6am is not the same as it is at 10pm “There are few police officers monitoring the stretch. The renovated toilet under the Kettuvalam bridge is mostly occupied by intoxicated youngsters,” says Thampy.

