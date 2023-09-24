Eminent Malayalam filmmaker KG George passes away at 77 in Kochi

By Online Desk

Master filmmaker K G George, who made 19 films in a period of four decades, passed away here on Sunday, closing an era in Malayalam cinema. He was 77.

George, considered one of the greatest Malayalam directors, has not been well for the last several weeks, and he breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad near Kochi, where he spent the last five years, at 10.15 am.

KG George (Geevarghese George Kulakkatil) was born on May 24, 1946, in Thiruvalla as the eldest son of Samuel and Annamma. He completed his film direction course at the Pune Film Institute. He burst into the cinema industry through his debut film 'Swapnadanam (1975), which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

His well-known films include Ulkkadal (1979), Mela (1980), Yavanika (1982), Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), Panchavadi Palam (1984), Irakal (1986), and Mattoral (1988).

Panchavadi Palam, which tells the story of politicians doing everything to construct a new bridge in a village, destroying another perfectly serviceable bridge, is considered the best satire film of all time in Malayalam and still relevant to the times we live in. Yavanika, a mystery thriller movie starring Bharath Gopi and Mammootty, is regarded as the finest mystery or investigative thriller ever made in Malayalam cinema. The main character, Ayyappan (the tabla player played by Gopi), is based on a true-life character. The film, which is also known for its perfect script, won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film.

Irakal, an in-depth exploration of the psychology of violence that tells the story of a ruthless rubber estate baron, Mathukutty (played by Thilakan), who disregards the prevailing moral standards and spawns criminal sons as well as a sexually wayward daughter, is known for its craft and story-telling. He used a new narrative technique, Adaminte Variyellu, by telling the story of unhappy marital lives and oppression suffered by three urban women.

His films have been hailed for their satirical and feminist themes.

He is a recipient of 9 Kerala State Film Awards.

George is the founder and chairman of the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), and was its executive member. He was also the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

He is survived by his wife, Selma, daughter, Thara George, and son Arun George. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, according to family sources.

(with input from Express News Service)

Master filmmaker K G George, who made 19 films in a period of four decades, passed away here on Sunday, closing an era in Malayalam cinema. He was 77. George, considered one of the greatest Malayalam directors, has not been well for the last several weeks, and he breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad near Kochi, where he spent the last five years, at 10.15 am. KG George (Geevarghese George Kulakkatil) was born on May 24, 1946, in Thiruvalla as the eldest son of Samuel and Annamma. He completed his film direction course at the Pune Film Institute. He burst into the cinema industry through his debut film 'Swapnadanam (1975), which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His well-known films include Ulkkadal (1979), Mela (1980), Yavanika (1982), Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983), Adaminte Vaariyellu (1983), Panchavadi Palam (1984), Irakal (1986), and Mattoral (1988). Panchavadi Palam, which tells the story of politicians doing everything to construct a new bridge in a village, destroying another perfectly serviceable bridge, is considered the best satire film of all time in Malayalam and still relevant to the times we live in. Yavanika, a mystery thriller movie starring Bharath Gopi and Mammootty, is regarded as the finest mystery or investigative thriller ever made in Malayalam cinema. The main character, Ayyappan (the tabla player played by Gopi), is based on a true-life character. The film, which is also known for its perfect script, won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film. Irakal, an in-depth exploration of the psychology of violence that tells the story of a ruthless rubber estate baron, Mathukutty (played by Thilakan), who disregards the prevailing moral standards and spawns criminal sons as well as a sexually wayward daughter, is known for its craft and story-telling. He used a new narrative technique, Adaminte Variyellu, by telling the story of unhappy marital lives and oppression suffered by three urban women. His films have been hailed for their satirical and feminist themes. The Master Departs. Adieu, George Sir#kggeorge pic.twitter.com/7F57sNwlvh — B Unnikrishnan (@unnikrishnanb) September 24, 2023 He is a recipient of 9 Kerala State Film Awards. George is the founder and chairman of the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), and was its executive member. He was also the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Selma, daughter, Thara George, and son Arun George. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, according to family sources. (with input from Express News Service)