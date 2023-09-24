Home States Kerala

LLB student from Kerala selected to deliver speech in Parliament on Oct 2

She was selected as a representative from Kerala to speak on the ‘Relevance of Lal Bahadur Shastri, his life lessons, and legacies in Amritkal’ based on the elocution competition organised by NKYS.

Anagha S, a final-year LLB student from Tripunithura, has been selected to deliver a speech at the new Parliament building.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s a proud moment for the state, Anagha S, a final-year LLB student from Tripunithura, has been selected to deliver a speech at the new Parliament building on October 2, as part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Anagha was selected as a representative from Kerala to speak on the ‘Relevance of Lal Bahadur Shastri, his life lessons, and legacies in Amritkal’ based on the elocution competition organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra. 

“There were two screenings — at the district and state levels. Twenty-five winners were selected from the various states for the event at the new Parliament building on October 2. Out of the 25, seven were chosen to deliver speeches,” said Anagha. Anagha’s stellar performance at the state-level Youth Parliament programme conducted by Nehru Yuva Kendra in September earned her the opportunity to speak at the prestigious event.

“I am very excited to visit the new parliament building, which I have seen only in videos and photos,” said Anagha.

Anagha was interested in literature and public speaking from her school days. She won prizes at the national and state levels, including ‘Best Speaker representing the Government’ and the portfolio of Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliamentary debate in August 2020 in the ‘Voice for India’ competition. She also secured first prize in a debate competition organised by Jain University in February 2023.

