CB takes over probe of derogatory Facebook post targeting Mahatma Ayyankali

KOCHI: The crime branch has assumed control of two cases related to a derogatory photograph featuring Mahatma Ayyankali, which was posted on a social media platform. The cases initially filed at Ernakulam north police station and Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station have been transferred to the crime branch for an extensive investigation aimed at identifying the individual responsible for this incident.

In June this year, a highly offensive image surfaced on Facebook, containing a manipulated image of Mahatma Ayankkali with a canine’s head superimposed on his body. This offensive content was shared within the Facebook group known as “KuKuCha,” where the image was accompanied by derogatory remarks. This incident triggered widespread protests throughout Kerala, prompting the police to initiate cases in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, following complaints filed by political parties BSP and Welfare Party. The charges were filed under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The investigation of the case registered at Ernakulam north police station was initially led by a team under the supervision of Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police, given the involvement of the SC/ST Act. However, despite efforts to identify the creator of the Facebook page and the person responsible for the post, no significant breakthroughs were achieved. An individual from North Paravoor, who was a member of the Facebook group, was questioned, and his Facebook account was scrutinized, but no conclusive evidence of his involvement in the case was found, according to a police official.

One of the significant challenges faced by the police was the complainant’s failure to record the URL of the post. They had only provided a screenshot of the offending content, and by the time the police complaint was filed, the post had already been deleted. Although the Cyber Cell provided assistance in the investigation, the absence of the URL made it difficult to trace the individuals behind the post, as explained by a police official.

Now, both cases registered in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be investigated by Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram DySP Jaleel Thottathil. The investigative files from the local police will be handed over to the Crime Branch team shortly. It is suspected that the origin of the Facebook group may be linked to China, as there were several Keralites who initially liked the page but subsequently left the group. Authorities have sought the cooperation of Facebook in tracing the culprits, but their response is still pending,said the police officer.

