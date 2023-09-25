PM Modi flags off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The progress of a nation greatly depends on its transportation infrastructure, and the government’s aim is to establish high-speed trains with top-tier amenities for passengers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. During the virtual inauguration of the new Vande Bharat Express, which connects Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, along with eight other such trains across the country, he highlighted that the Union government is achieving feats that were once deemed impossible.

“Projects like Chandrayaan and Mission Aditya have elevated India’s standing on the global stage. Railway journeys serve as the most accessible means of travel for millions of people nationwide. The government will continue to enhance these services for the benefit of the general public,”PM said.

The flag-off event for the new Vande Bharat Express, connecting various cities, was broadcast live at nine different locations. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwani Vaishnav, presided over the ceremony and, through a video conference, emphasised that the Vande Bharat Express marks a significant stride in enhancing inter-state connectivity while providing world-class facilities for the nation’s citizens.

A colourful ceremony at Kasaragod railway station celebrated the launch of the new train, with people showering flowers and actively participating in the flag-off ceremony.

Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, who attended the Kasaragod event, echoed the Prime Minister’s vision of India’s development. He highlighted that the era of progress, mentioned by the Prime Minister during the last Independence Day address, is unfolding, and Vande Bharat is a testament to it.

“There was a narrative suggesting that Kerala had been left out of the Vande Bharat initiative. However, now we have the second Vande Bharat operating in the state,” he declared. Addressing the audience, Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan expressed hope for the approval of more high-speed trains for Kerala. Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahman, who is also in charge of railways, Kasargod MLA N A Nellikunnu attended. Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Palakkad Railway Divisional Manager, extended a warm welcome to the guests.

‘Second train boasts of improvements’

The speed of the Vande Bharat will see further enhancements, and the second Vande Bharat boasts slight technical improvements compared to its predecessor, said Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan

