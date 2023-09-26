5 die as school bus hits autorickshaw in Kasaragod

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Five persons died after an autorickshaw collided with a school bus at Pallathadukka near Badiadka in Kasaragode around 5pm on Monday. According to the police, all five persons travelling in the autorickshaw, including the driver, died in the accident.

Apart from driver A H Adbul Rauf, 64, of Kudlu, all other victims were women hailing from Mogral. They are Beefathima, 50, wife of Usman Mogar, Nabeesa, 49, wife of Abbas Belloor , Ummu Halimma, 55, wife of Ismail Kadavath, and Beefathima, 64, wife of Sheikh Ali Kadavath. Beefathar, Nabeesa and Ummu Halimma are sisters. The bodies of all the victims have been taken to Kasaragod General Hospital.

Though local people rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to hospital, their lives could not be saved. It is learned that the autorickshaw that was going to Perla side collided head-on with the school bus coming to Badiadka, after the evening trip at Cherkala-Adkasthala state highway at Pallathadka. There were no students on the bus. The autorickshaw was completely destroyed in the collision.

