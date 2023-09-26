Every second Mar Thoma household has a migrant

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The future of Christianity in Kerala would be bleak if overseas migration of members of the community continues at the current pace, according to a study by the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church. “Out of 100 Mar Thoma households, 59 have migrant members,” says the study published as a book titled ‘Migration of Marthomites and ministry to the Mar Thoma diaspora’ recently.

Second or third generations of those migrating to other countries become foreign citizens and prefer not to return to their native land or maintain ties with Kerala, says the book. Quoting eminent demographer K C Zachariah, the book reveals that Marthomites migrated the most among all communities in Kerala.

The book discusses several aspects of migration from the community’s point of view, including new trends and ways to boost pastoral service to the diaspora.

Christian Churches that once encouraged migration as a way for economic prosperity are now regretting the massive exodus, it says. “Christian communities, including Marthomites, are dwindling in numbers.

If the trend continues, the future of the Christian community and the Church in Kerala can potentially become bleak as it would have fewer young people and more aged and unemployed people as its members in local congregations,” it says.

Young Marthomites exploring options other than Europe, says study

Kerala’s Christian population shrunk from 32% at the start of the century to 18%, a decrease of 33 million people. Unlike other religious groups in Kerala, Christians migrate with families and settle in foreign countries. Of late, young Marthomites are exploring options other than Europe. They include Nordic, eastern europe and Mediterranean countries. Migrants face multiple crises like hostility in the new countries and lack of care for parents back home. Excessive migration has also resulted in decline of the community on the socio-economic front, says the study.

The Kerala Migration Surveys show the Mar Thoma Syrian Community ceased to be the topper among other Syrian Christian communities in socio-economic indicators since 2014.

If the current trend continues, it is expected that the overseas Mar Thoma population will double in the next five years posing various challenges to the parishes and congregations. The book details various measures to ensure effective pastoral service for the faithful-- ranging from bilingual services, multiple worship formats and a diocese for parishes in the GCC.

