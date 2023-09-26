Kerala: Actor Madhu and tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman share lifetime contribution award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Madhu and tribal farmer Cheruvayal K Raman have shared the state government’s Vayosevana awards 2023 for lifetime contribution. The award comprises a purse of Rs 1 lakh each and a certificate.

The Vayosevana awards in various categories were announced by Social Justice Minister R Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and will be presented on International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

Announcing the awards, Bindu said the award for Madhu was a ‘Navathi’ gift from the social justice department to the actor who celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday.

In the art and literature category, sculptor Valsan Kollery and noted singer Machatt Vasanthi were selected for the award. P C Eliyamma (Idukki) and G Raveendran (Kannur) were chosen for the Vayosevana award for excellence in sports.

The awards in both categories comprise a purse of Rs 25,000 and a certificate.

Kozhikode won the award in both the best district panchayat and best Corporation categories (Rs 1 lakh each).

While Nilambur won the best municipality award, Ollukkara was adjudged the best block panchayat.

Both awards comprise a purse of Rs 1 lakh. Elikkulam and Annamada were chosen for the award (Rs 50,000 each) in the best panchayat category.

While the Voluntary Organisation for Social Action and Development (VOSARD) was adjudged the best NGO, Fort Kochi was chosen for the award for the best maintenance tribunal. Both awards comprise a purse of Rs 50,000 each.

The Vayosevana awards instituted by the social justice department is given to senior citizens who excel in arts, sports and cultural fields and various government and NGOs that have carried out commendable work for the elderly.

