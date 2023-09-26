Lookout notice issued against ‘Mallu Traveller’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have issued a look-out notice against vlogger Zakir Subhan, who operates the social media channel ‘Mallu Traveller’, in a sexual assault case.

As per the case registered by Ernakulam Central police on September 14, Zakir allegedly molested a Saudi citizen at a hotel at MG Road in Kochi. The victim, who was in a relationship with a Kasaragod native, had gone to meet Zakir with her partner. However, the woman alleged he molested her at the hotel when her partner briefly left the room.

“We asked Zakir via his friends to appear for interrogation, but he did not respond. He continues to stay abroad and is not cooperating with the investigation. Hence, we issued the lookout notice so that he can be detained as soon as he lands at any airport in the country,” said a police officer.

The police are going ahead with the probe through other sources. “We have collected CCTV footage from the hotel. We have also recorded the statements of witnesses in the case. People close to Zakir whom he met during his last visit to Kochi will also be questioned soon,” the officer said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the investigation after the victim lodged a complaint with the Saudi Embassy. People close to Zakir said he is likely to approach the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.

