Solar conspiracy: Court summons Ganesh Kumar

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kottarakkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court has issued a summons to Kerala Congress MLA K B Ganesh Kumar to appear before it in a petition related to an alleged conspiracy against former chief minister the late Oommen Chandy in the solar scam-linked sexual harassment case. Ganesh has been asked to appear before the court on October 18. The court has also issued a summons to the complainant in the sexual assault case.

The private complaint was filed by Sudheer Jacob, a lawyer, in 2017, alleging a conspiracy to frame Oommen Chandy in the case. The latest development comes after a thorough examination of the allegations by the court, which had previously recorded statements from 14 persons including Oommen Chandy, advocate Feni Balakrishnan, and Kottarakkara jail superintendent. However, Ganesh sought relief from the High Court to halt the proceedings and secured a favourable order.

As per Sudheer Jacob’s complaint, Chandy was falsely implicated as part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the prime accused in the solar scam case, with Ganesh being named as the second accused. According to CBI’s findings, the complainant initially penned a 21-page letter while she was lodged in the

athanamthitta district jail. Subsequently, four additional pages were added to implicate Oommen Chandy. It was alleged that Ganesh, with the assistance of a witness, took possession of the document bearing Oommen Chandy’s name.

