Subordinate drunk? Senior cops to pay the price

Shan A S By

Express News Service

HIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acknowledging that incidents of cops reporting for work under the influence of alcohol have been on the rise and that was denting the image of the police before the public, the department has directed unit heads to take steps to tackle the matter and be prepared to face departmental action if they fail to do so. The directive was issued by Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar after a slew of incidents, where drunk cops created mayhem in public, were reported from across the state. The ADGP in his circular said that there have been instances of cops under the influence of alcohol turning up for work in police stations and other units.

Such cops misbehaving with the public without carrying out their responsibilities often precipitate tension and create ill will among the public towards the government and the police. The circular further said the responsibility of identifying such cops and helping them mend their ways lies with the unit heads and the Station House Officers (SHO).

“It’s the responsibility of senior officers to ensure that their subordinates do not work under the influence of intoxicants. If any person reports for duty or functions under the influence of intoxicants, the full responsibility will be on the unit heads. They will be subjected to stringent departmental action,” the circular said.

The ADGP has also directed the district police chiefs to convene a special meeting of officers including DySPs, Assistant Commissioners, and SHOs to sensitise them about the seriousness of the matter and take adequate measures to address it.

More than a dozen incidents of drunk cops misbehaving with the public were recorded in the last four months. Earlier this month, a cop working in the police camp was nabbed from Pulpally in Wayanad after the car he was driving under the influence of alcohol hit pedestrians. A similar incident was also reported from Vazhappilly in Muvattupuzha in August where a cop was nabbed for creating traffic mayhem in a drunken state.

