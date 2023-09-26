Trained to hate khaki, 13 dogs attack drug bust team in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: It was supposed to be a routine raid. However, the police team that went to a dog trainer’s house at Kumaranalloor near Kottayam on suspicion of drug trade was in for a rude shock when the suspect, Robin George, let loose 13 dogs on them and escaped. It later emerged that the dogs were trained by Robin to specifically attack anyone in khaki.

However, none of the personnel were injured in the attack by dogs. Though Robin slipped from the net, police seized 17.3kg of ganja from the house. The incident unfolded around midnight on Sunday when the joint team of the Gandhinagar police and anti-narcotics cell, acting on a tip-off, carried out a flash raid at Robin’s house. The team had secured a court order for raiding the rented house where Robin was running a dog training centre and daycare for canines. On seeing the police approaching the house, Robin let loose the dogs and fled.

“There were 13 dogs in the house. He used the dogs to guard his illegal activities by training them to attack anyone wearing khaki. It was an extremely risky raid as we didn’t expect an attack by dogs. However, our team members are safe,” said K Karthik, district police chief.

Karthik said Robin got training in handling dogs from a dog expert who had retired from the Border Security Force. However, when Robin asked the expert to train his dogs to attack khaki-worn persons, the BSF man refused to do so. Later, Robin started his dog training centre and daycare for dogs.

Karthik said the dogs in the house will be handed over to its original owners after identifying them. A special team under the leadership of the DySP has been constituted to probe the case. Efforts are on to find out Robin’s accomplices.

