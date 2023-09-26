‘Won’t hurt Cong workers’ sentiments’: V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Apparently filled with remorse over avoidable embarassment to the party leadership caused by an incident involving him and the state Congress chief, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday said he would not do anything that hurts the sentiments of Congress workers henceforth.

He made these remarks before accepting the inaugural Aryadan Award for the best legislator in the state instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation at an event held in Malappuram.

Satheesan’s statement came in the wake of a conversation between him and K Sudhakaran, the video of which that went viral on social media. The video put the Congress state leadership in poor light and created widespread resentment among Congress workers. Satheesan said, “By accepting the award, I want to convey to all Congress workers that I will not do anything that hurts the sentiments of Congress workers.”

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal commended Satheesan’s excellent performance as Leader of Opposition. “He presents issues in the assembly after conducting thorough research. He excels in identifying the government’s shortcomings during sessions,” he said.

MALAPPURAM: Apparently filled with remorse over avoidable embarassment to the party leadership caused by an incident involving him and the state Congress chief, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday said he would not do anything that hurts the sentiments of Congress workers henceforth. He made these remarks before accepting the inaugural Aryadan Award for the best legislator in the state instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation at an event held in Malappuram. Satheesan’s statement came in the wake of a conversation between him and K Sudhakaran, the video of which that went viral on social media. The video put the Congress state leadership in poor light and created widespread resentment among Congress workers. Satheesan said, “By accepting the award, I want to convey to all Congress workers that I will not do anything that hurts the sentiments of Congress workers.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal commended Satheesan’s excellent performance as Leader of Opposition. “He presents issues in the assembly after conducting thorough research. He excels in identifying the government’s shortcomings during sessions,” he said.