Additional LS seats: IUML keeps everyone guessing

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: ‘Will the IUML demand one more seat from the UDF’ is the question of doing the rounds with hardly a year remaining before the Lok Sabha elections. The party had contested and won two seats, Malappuram and Ponnani, in 2019, but there are many who believe IUML has every right to stake claim for an additional seat.

“Till now the party has been contesting two seats, but it deserves more. Muslims constitute around 26% of Kerala’s population and hence the community can legitimately claim five seats from the UDF,” said senior journalist N P Chekkutty, who has authored a book on the history of the IUML.

“Congress was thinking of fielding a Muslim candidate in Wayanad after the demise of M I Shanavaz. But the situation totally changed with the entry of Rahul Gandhi. Shanimol Usman from Alappuzha was the lone Muslim candidate for the Congress in 2019,” he said.

Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) raised the issue of poor representation of Muslims in the UDF’s candidate list in the last Lok Sabha elections. But the issue got submerged in the euphoria created after Rahul decided to contest from Kerala. Chekkutty believes that the IUML can ask for the Kasaragod seat as the party is a force to reckon with in the constituency.

The IUML, however, is treading a cautious path to avoid any controversy. Party state general secretary P M S Salam told a television channel that his party has not yet not discussed the issue in its forums. “IUML is not contesting alone; it is a constituent of the UDF. Therefore, the issue of the number of seats needs to be discussed in the UDF. The party needs to take a decision first before raising any such issue in the UDF,” Salam said.

Replying to a question whether E T Muhammad Basheer would change his constituency from Ponnani to Malappuram, Salam said that there was no such discussion in the party and such speculations are the creation of the media. There were reports that the party was thinking of fielding K M Shaji from Ponnani and shifting Basheer from Malappuram.

Meanwhile, the IUML has started preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and is in the process of constituency-level meetings. Almost half of such meeting has been completed and the remaining will be held in the coming days.

