Claims crumble, MLA P V Anvar asked to surrender excess land

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a setback to Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, the Thamarassery Taluk Land Board (TLB) issued an order on Tuesday, directing him to surrender 6.24 acres of excess land within seven days.

The TLB specified that Anvar must surrender 10 plots in Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts to respective tahsildars. Failure to comply will lead to the tahsildars taking possession of the excess land.

Of the 10 plots, six are in Trikkalangode village and one in Perakamanna village of Malappuram’s Ernad taluk. Two are located in Kuzhalmannam village of Palakkad’s Alathur taluk, and one in Koodaranji village of Kozhikode’s Thamarassery taluk. The TLB identified a total of 21.72 acres of land held by the MLA.

After considering certain exemptions, surplus land was calculated at 6.24 acres. Under the Kerala Land Reforms Act, a family of six persons is allowed to own a maximum of 11 standard acres.

This decision from the TLB comes after a thorough examination of the complaint and supporting documents submitted by K V Shaji, the state coordinator of the Vivaravakasa Koottayma. Shaji’s persistent efforts over the past five years compelled the TLB to issue a final verdict.

Throughout the proceedings, the MLA consistently asserted that he does not possess surplus land. However, the recent ruling from the TLB contradicts this claim.

