Encroachments: Kerala HC to constitute task force to monitor eviction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that it would create a task force to oversee the eviction of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district. Additionally, the court ordered the state government to provide a list of identified encroachments and specify the cases in which courts have issued stay orders against eviction. The government must also disclose the actions taken against the encroachers.

During the hearing, the government stated that a special team had been formed to remove the encroachments and an order in this regard would be issued soon. The district collector and other officials have been instructed to initiate action against illegal constructions with the help of the police. The government also submitted that it has identified 330 encroachments.

Moreover, the court directed the Central government to clarify how they can identify hazard and landslide-prone areas. The court emphasised that a mechanism to identify vulnerable terrain must be put in place, and such areas should be protected by prohibiting further construction activities.

The court also inquired if the technical committee formed to evaluate the carrying capacity of 13 Himalayan states could be extended to hill stations in Kerala. If not, the court inquired if any other agency could undertake such a carrying capacity study in the state.

The court issued the order in response to a batch of petitions seeking action against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in the Idukki district.

