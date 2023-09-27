Home States Kerala

Kanam Rajendran takes a dig at Govindan on Puthuppally

Kanam said CPM was forced to withdraw former minister M M Mani unceremoniously from the campaign in Puthuppally over his controversial remarks against Oommen Chandy.

Published: 27th September 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran took a dig at CPM state secretary M V Govindan at the party’s state council on Tuesday. Kanam said only Govindan could say the Puthuppally by-election would be a review of the LDF government’s performance. Replying to discussions on the party’s organisational report, Kanam said CPM was forced to withdraw former minister M M Mani unceremoniously from the campaign in Puthuppally over his controversial remarks against Oommen Chandy.

“Puthuppally has been a staunch Congress constituency for the last 53 years. The by-election was declared soon after Oommen Chandy died. However, there was no erosion in LDF votes there. Some other factors also favoured UDF. The Orthodox Church, which had taken out a march to Oommen Chandy’s house during the last assembly election, has now built a tomb for him. The division between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions was not visible,” Kanam said.   

However, leaders from Kottayam said CPI had asked CPM to withdraw Mani from the campaign front in Puthuppally for his remarks on Chandy. 

Leaders also criticised CPM’s media management. “CPM’s stance against media should be reexamined. LDF should not make all media adversaries. A channel of communication with some sections of media should be maintained,” they said. 

Some expressed anguish over scams related to cooperative banks. The Karuvannur bank scam may affect CPI’s winning chances in the Thrissur LS constituency, they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMLDF CPIKanam RajendranPuthuppally M V Govindan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp