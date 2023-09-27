Kanam Rajendran takes a dig at Govindan on Puthuppally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran took a dig at CPM state secretary M V Govindan at the party’s state council on Tuesday. Kanam said only Govindan could say the Puthuppally by-election would be a review of the LDF government’s performance. Replying to discussions on the party’s organisational report, Kanam said CPM was forced to withdraw former minister M M Mani unceremoniously from the campaign in Puthuppally over his controversial remarks against Oommen Chandy.

“Puthuppally has been a staunch Congress constituency for the last 53 years. The by-election was declared soon after Oommen Chandy died. However, there was no erosion in LDF votes there. Some other factors also favoured UDF. The Orthodox Church, which had taken out a march to Oommen Chandy’s house during the last assembly election, has now built a tomb for him. The division between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions was not visible,” Kanam said.

However, leaders from Kottayam said CPI had asked CPM to withdraw Mani from the campaign front in Puthuppally for his remarks on Chandy.

Leaders also criticised CPM’s media management. “CPM’s stance against media should be reexamined. LDF should not make all media adversaries. A channel of communication with some sections of media should be maintained,” they said.

Some expressed anguish over scams related to cooperative banks. The Karuvannur bank scam may affect CPI’s winning chances in the Thrissur LS constituency, they said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran took a dig at CPM state secretary M V Govindan at the party’s state council on Tuesday. Kanam said only Govindan could say the Puthuppally by-election would be a review of the LDF government’s performance. Replying to discussions on the party’s organisational report, Kanam said CPM was forced to withdraw former minister M M Mani unceremoniously from the campaign in Puthuppally over his controversial remarks against Oommen Chandy. “Puthuppally has been a staunch Congress constituency for the last 53 years. The by-election was declared soon after Oommen Chandy died. However, there was no erosion in LDF votes there. Some other factors also favoured UDF. The Orthodox Church, which had taken out a march to Oommen Chandy’s house during the last assembly election, has now built a tomb for him. The division between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions was not visible,” Kanam said. However, leaders from Kottayam said CPI had asked CPM to withdraw Mani from the campaign front in Puthuppally for his remarks on Chandy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Leaders also criticised CPM’s media management. “CPM’s stance against media should be reexamined. LDF should not make all media adversaries. A channel of communication with some sections of media should be maintained,” they said. Some expressed anguish over scams related to cooperative banks. The Karuvannur bank scam may affect CPI’s winning chances in the Thrissur LS constituency, they said.