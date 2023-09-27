Home States Kerala

Kerala schools shine in EducationWorld rankings

While Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chennithala, Alappuzha, climbed to the second position from the seventh spot last year, JNV, Chendayad, Kannur, came 10th in the same category.

Published: 27th September 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight schools from the state figured in the top 10 all-India ranks in various categories in the 17th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2023-24 released on Tuesday. The annual survey is conducted by the education magazine EducationWorld, in association with C Fore. Two schools from the state figured among the top 10 all-India ranks in the ‘Government Boarding Schools’ category.

While Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chennithala, and Alappuzha, climbed to the second position from the seventh spot last year, JNV, Chendayad, Kannur, came 10th in the same category. While Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, retained third position in the ‘State Government Day Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, clinched the third spot among ‘Daycum- Boarding schools’.

Last year, the school was placed in the fourth position. In the ‘Central Government Day Schools’ category, Navy Children School, Kochi, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the fourth and sixth positions, respectively. While Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, clinched the 10th spot in the ‘Boys Day School’ category, Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode, bagged the same position in the ‘International Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education EWISR EducationWorld India School Rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp