Kerala schools shine in EducationWorld rankings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight schools from the state figured in the top 10 all-India ranks in various categories in the 17th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2023-24 released on Tuesday. The annual survey is conducted by the education magazine EducationWorld, in association with C Fore. Two schools from the state figured among the top 10 all-India ranks in the ‘Government Boarding Schools’ category.

While Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chennithala, and Alappuzha, climbed to the second position from the seventh spot last year, JNV, Chendayad, Kannur, came 10th in the same category. While Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, retained third position in the ‘State Government Day Schools’ category, Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, clinched the third spot among ‘Daycum- Boarding schools’.

Last year, the school was placed in the fourth position. In the ‘Central Government Day Schools’ category, Navy Children School, Kochi, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the fourth and sixth positions, respectively. While Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, clinched the 10th spot in the ‘Boys Day School’ category, Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode, bagged the same position in the ‘International Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category

