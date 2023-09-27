Malayalam film industry bids adieu to director K G George at funeral with state honours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malayalam film industry paid its last respects to veteran filmmaker K G George on Tuesday. Siby Malayil, Renji Panicker, Kamal, B Unnikrishnan, Priyanadan and other notable directors came to see their mentor for the last time at the Ernakulam Town Hall, where the mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage.

Kamal said that K G George’s influence will remain in the industry forever.

“It was K G George, Bharathan and Padmarajan who inspired us and made us want to come into the industry. He inspired many directors to come up with great films even after he stopped making movies,” said Kamal.

Director K G George's mortal remains kept for public homage in Kochi on Sept 27, 2023. (A Sanesh)

Kerala Police officers giving a gun salute as a mark of respect to noted director K G George before his funeral at the Town hall in Kochi on Tuesday. (A Sanesh)

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists president Edavela Babu, actors Lal, Siddique, Jalaja, Thesni Khan, Narain, Kunchako Boban, Shine Tom Chacko, producer Listin Stephen, MLAs T J Vinod, K J Maxi, K Babu, former minister K V Thomas, Mayor M Anilkumar, senior CPM leader Suresh Kurup, and several other religious leaders paid their last respects.

The funeral was held with state honours at Ravipuram Crematorium.

