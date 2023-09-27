Teachers on mission to educate Class 3 student with cerebral palsy

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a heartwarming display of compassion, teachers of Oachira Memana GMLP School joined hands to ensure education to one of their students with a disability who could not attend classes regularly.

Archith, a Class 3 student affected by cerebral palsy, was unable to come to school regularly due to his medical condition. However, this never dampened his desire to learn. When they learnt about his condition, the teachers, led by his class teacher Nisha R, took the classroom to him.

“I came to know about Archith’s condition when I took charge as a class teacher a year ago. Though he could not attend classes regularly, on the days he did, his enthusiasm to learn was unmatched. So, last month, I approached headmistress Hareesa and my colleagues and proposed to create a classroom in Archith’s home. They readily agreed,” Nisha said.

“Together, we transformed a corner in Archith’s home into a small, cosy classroom,” she said. They have already taken a class for Archith in his home on their off day and have taken the initiative to bring him to school once a week. While they admit that there are administrative hurdles to overcome in their initiative, they believe the obstacles will be resolved soon.

“We volunteered for the initiative. A few teachers or I go to Archith’s home and take classes on our off days. We need to complete some administrative formalities and inform our higher-ups. Though we only took one class, we are optimistic we will receive the nod to conduct more classes,” she said.

A resident of Memana ward in Oachira, Archith was diagnosed with a 70 per cent disability. However, it never dampened his determination to learn.“Since I cannot go to school regularly, I miss meeting my best friends Aisha and Anandu. Nisha madam has promised me that she will take me to school. Then I will meet them,” said Archith.

Suma Ashokan, Archith’s grandmother, expressed gratitude to the teachers for their dedication and care. “Archith is very happy and hopes he will be able to study and reunite with his best friends. The teachers have always been very supportive of him. He needs support and I am glad he is getting it,” Suma said.

